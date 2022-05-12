Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Share Lots and Lots of PDA in New Steamy Instagram Video; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were officially one of 2021’s biggest surprises, thanks to Bigg Boss Season 15. For well over half a year now, the couple has been subjecting the world to their very public displays of very intense affection. Once again, Tejasswi and Karan, fondly called TejRan by fans, took the internet by storm as they shared a steamy video of them getting cosy on Instagram.

Karan and Tejasswi posted the video from their handles and captioned it: “What happened in Calcutta!" In the video, Tejasswi and Karan shared lots and lots of PDA and sent TejRan fans into a meltdown. One user wrote, “This is so hot!!!" Another fan commented, “You should add warning for weak hearts."

A few days ago, the Naagin 6 actress shared a video on her social media handle, wherein she was spotted in a ravishing sequinned gold avatar dancing, and Karan at the back doing his touch up in front of the mirror.

The video shows Karan Kundrra going all shocked to see Tejasswi’s madness and walking by, and the actress giving him a hug from behind.

Recently, the two actors also graced the ‘Badass Finale’ of Lock Upp. During the episode, host Kangana Ranaut played a game with the couple and asked them some naughty questions.

During the game, Kangana asked who is a better kisser. To this, Karan pointed towards Tejasswi but the latter said, “No no, he is very good". “But the first time, I think you were very good," Karan argued to which Tejasswi agreed and said, ‘yeah, I nailed it’.

On being asked who likes to do PDA more, Tejasswi pointed towards Karan. To this, the actor agreed and said, “I believe jo bhi karna hai thok ke karo, warna na karo."

