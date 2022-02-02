Home » News » Movies » Karan Kundrra Tells Simba Nagpal 'Jaa Tu Romance Kar' As He Joins Tejasswi Prakash For Naagin 6

Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal were last seen in Bigg Boss 15.
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash will turn shapeshifter for Naagin 6 which also reportedly stars Simba Nagpal.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 02, 2022, 10:28 IST

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is one of the most awaited shows. It has already been declared that Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash will turn shapeshifter for the upcoming season of the show, while Simba Nagpal will star opposite her. Amid all this, a video is now going viral on social media in which Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Simba Nagpal can be seen having a fun conversation as they discuss Naagin 6.

In the video, which has been recorded by Tejasswi, Simba can be seen teasing Karan saying he’ll romance Teja for the show. Following this, Karan tells him that he does not have any issue with Simba romancing Teja on screen. Karan further added that he might have felt a little different if it would have been somebody else instead of Simba. “Main duniya mein kisi ke saath bhi pange kar sakta hu, but tere se koi panga nahi hai, jaa Tu romance kar," Karan said.

For the unversed, all three - Tejasswi, Karan, and Simba were part of Bigg Boss 15. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show, Karan Kundra was the second runner-up. Simba Nagpal was eliminated earlier. During their Bigg Boss journey, Tejasswi and Karan also developed a romantic relationship and expressed their love for each other.

Talking about the show Naagin, the first season premiered in 2015 and was a massive success. It starred Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in the lead. They were replaced by Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in season three. In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Reshami Desai turned icchadhari-naagin and impressed fans. Season five was taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Following Naagin 5, another season of the show titled Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was released which starred Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in key roles.

Meanwhile, the release date of Naagin 6 has not been announced so far.

