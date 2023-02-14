Karan Kundrra To Mouni Roy: Actors Whose Talents Were Nourished By Ektaa R Kapoor

Ektaa R Kapoor is one personality whose contribution to the entertainment world is remarkable. Be it serials, films, or web series Ektaa is a queen of all entertainment platforms. It’s truly an example of her brilliant insight that every time she comes up with something new for the audience. New subjects, creative plots, and a talented face who truly deserves to be in the right place.

Time and again, she has profoundly proved that if we have to find one nourisher of talent across India, it’s only Ektaa. Recently, she graced Bigg Boss 16 where she gave chance to Nimirit Kaur Ahluwalia for her upcoming ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. As Nimrit received such a huge opportunity to be a part of Ektaa’s film, here are the other talented actors whose talents have been nourished by Ektaa R Kapoor:

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is another name whose talent was nurtured by Ektaa in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. In the show, he played the role of Arjun Punj and his love-and-hate chemistry with Kritika Kamra was widely loved by all. The show made Kundrra an overnight star.

Vidya Balan

Ektaa introduced Vidya in ‘Hum Panch’, a classic sitcom. This was the time when Vidya entered the entertainment world and then she went on to become a sensation in the film industry. Moreover, Ektaa also gave the actress a big turn in her career with The Dirty Picture.

Sakshi Tanwar

We all know who Sakshi Tanwar is today remarkably with her famous character of Parvati Bhabhi from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki from the house of Ektaa. Today, she is a well-known face in the television and film industry having her name in the cast of some big projects in the industry.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy made her debut on television in 2006 with the role of Krishna Tulsi in Ektaa’s popular soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she received fame after she was cast as Naagin in 2015. The actress recently won everyone’s hearts with her performance in Brahmastra.

Ronit Roy

Ronit made his debut way back in the 90s but Ektaa’s eye for talent gave him the due the actor deserves by giving him a chance as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Later on, the actor appeared in many serials and films.

