Karan Kundrra To Share Screen With Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Soon? Deets Inside

Ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra is on a success spree. The actor was the jailer in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and later also hosted Dance Deewane Juniors. Now, if a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, then the actor is all set to feature in Rhea Kapoor’s filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani’s Hindi directorial debut - Thank You for Coming.

Reportedly, Karan Kundrra will be playing a cameo in the movie which will also star Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also reported that Kundrra has already shot for his part and that the film is likely to release in a couple of months.

“Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Karan Kundrra has been roped in for a vampire show. “Karan Kundrra will start shooting for an interesting new daily show and will be back to entertain his fans with the thriller genre. The shoot will begin by Mid November," a source cited by E-Times claimed. While it was being speculated that Karan’s ladylove Tejasswi Prakash will also be a part of the show, the entertainment portal also clarified that the Naagin 6 actress will not romance Karan for the vampire thriller.

On the personal front, Karan Kundrra has also been making headlines because of his love relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite.

Read all the Latest Movies News here