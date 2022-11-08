Karan Kundrra To Start Shooting For His Next Thriller Show By Mid November; Deets Inside

Karan Kundrra is one of the most successful names on television and his popularity has only multiplied after he participated in Bigg Boss 15. The actor was last seen in the music video titled Bechari and prior to this he also judged the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. However, if reports are to be believed, Karan will soon begin shooting for his next show which is a thriller. While not much details regarding the show are known as of now, it has been revealed that Karan will begin shooting for the same by this month’s end.

“Karan Kundrra will start shooting for an interesting new daily show and will be back to entertain his fans with the thriller genre. The shoot will begin by Mid November," a source cited by E-Times claimed.

This will not be the first thriller show of which Karan Kundrra will be a part of. He previously hosted Gumraah - End of Innocence too and was also a part of MTV Fanaah and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Karan Kundrra has also been making headlines because of his love relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

