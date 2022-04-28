Karan Kundrra Trolled for Using Late Sidharth Shukla's Quote; SidNaaz Fans Say 'Can't Tolerate'

Lock Upp is currently one of the most entertaining reality shows on Indian television. The show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut, who appears on the judgment day to school the contestants, Karan Kundrra is seen as the jailor on the show. Karan is often seen pulling out some remarkable quotes and shayaris, however, one such quote backfired for the actor. Recently, a fan club of late actor Sidharth Shukla sent out a reaction on social media talking about a particular incident wherein Karan reiterated a quote said by Sidharth.

During his last appearance, Karan motivated the remaining contestants on the show to gear up for the last leg of the show. The Lock Upp finale is expected to take place next month. Karan said, “Kuch aisa karo ki tumhe nikalne ki koshish nahi saazish ki jaaye" (Do something that will make people determined to target you).

Advertisement

To this, a social media fan page named Sidnaaz, which is a dedicated fan group for Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill, bashed Karan, claiming that the dialogue was taken from the late actor’s motivational tweets. The fan page tagged an image of Karan Kundrra with his dialogues in subtitles along with a snap of Sidharth’s tweet showing the same message. “Can’t tolerate this anymore. Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye (is there anything left to copy)," the fan page tweeted along with the post.

Check it out:<

The tweet led to a clash between Tejran ( fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan) and Sidnaaz. While Sidnaaz fans accused Tejran fan base for copying everything they do, the latter questioned whether they are really Sidnaaz fans.

Advertisement

A couple of users stepped in to point out that the quote, which Karan used on the show, is quite common and was not penned down by Sidharth.

https://twitter.com/krishnaoi1/status/1519204038306598913

“Sometimes I feel Sidnaaz fans are toxic for no reason," a user tweeted, urging both the fan bases to not send out hate.

https://twitter.com/livelong240/status/1519277959420424192

What do you think about this fiasco?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.