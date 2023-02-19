Karan Kundrra’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover has left TejRan fans super excited. Why? Because the Ishq Mein Ghayal actor can be seen dressed as a groom in these pictures.

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which he can be seen sporting an off-white sherwani. The pictures have only left fans super excited who wish to see him dressed as a groom in real life too.

Soon after the pictures were shared, several fans took to the comment and showered love on their favourite actor. While some praised his ‘dulha’ look, others asked about his marriage plans with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. “Hottest Dulha in the world 😍😍 kahi march wedding ki preparation toh nhi horahi," one of the comments read. Another fan shared, “Kundrii shaadi material lag rhe ho ekdum". “Shaadi kar hi lo ab," a third comment read.

Interestingly, the pictures come days after Karan mentioned that he is ready to marry his ladylove in March this year but for that, both of them should be free from their respective work commitments.

“Mei toh March me karne ko tayaar hu (I am ready to marry in March this year too)," he told Radio City as he also talked about how their families also approved of them after their Bigg Boss 15 stint. “Uske baad inhone jaake Naagin sign kar liya. Inka Naagin khatam hone ko nahi aara hai. Itna successful season dene ki kya zaroorat thi. (After that she signed Naagin 6. It is not ending because of its success)," the actor added. “Kab hai aapke pass time (When do you have time)?" Karan further questioned Tejasswi.

Not just this, but when Kundrra was asked if they will have a destination wedding, he joked, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye, Film City me karne ko tayaar hu ya set pe bhi karne tayaar hu (For now, I am ready to marry anywhere. I am ready to marry in Film City also or on the sets of our show)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal recently premiered which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6.

