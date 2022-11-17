Karan Kundrra Uses 'Bal Ka Prayog' To Kiss Tejasswi Prakash In First Pic From Their Dubai Trip

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never shy away from showing their love for each other in public. They often drop adorable pictures and videos on social media, leaving everyone in complete awe. On Thursday too, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his ladylove which is now winning everyone’s heart. In the click, the actor can be seen holding Tejasswi close as he kissed her cheeks. While Karan sported a yellow shirt with black stripes on it, the Naagin 6 actress sported a light blue outfit.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram stories, Karan wrote, “The bal ka prayog she digs" and tagged his ladylove. This is Karan and Tejasswi’s first picture from their Dubai visit, where they are for an award function.

Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans re-shared it on Twitter and penned down heartwarming notes for their favourite television couple. “My kind of parallel ❤️❤️ Love you both, you both are my happy pals ❤️ Punjabi ko kabhi mat kiss kaise karte hai EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user expressed excitement and hoped the duo to share several other pictures from their visit. “Maine bola na Dubai is gonna be amazing to us ♥️ End of drought era," the Tweet read.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also stars actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. Reportedly, he will be next seen in a vampire series. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

