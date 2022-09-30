Karan Kundrra's Comment On Tejasswi Prakash's Latest Post Screams Love and One Must Not Miss It

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house, they have become everyone’s favourite. The two actors never fail to impress all and often set couple goals with their adorable social media moments. Once again, Karan Kundrra has left everyone in complete awe with his recent comment on ladylove Tejasswi’s Instagram post.

Recently, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of gorgeous pictures. In these clicks, the Naagin 6 actress sported a stunning green outfit. She stepped up her fashion game by adding statement earrings and high heels to her look. In the caption, Tejasswi wrote, “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

However, among others, the pictures have left Tejasswi’s beau Karan Kundrra impressed too. Soon after the photos were shared, Karan showered love on his ladylove via the comments section and wrote, “My Bond girl but not 007 always 001".

Needless to say, his comment left TejRan fans in complete awe. Replying to it, one of the fans wrote, “@kkundrra you think we don’t understand your high level of flirting right Mr kundrra 😂😂 but I love this your flirting is just not anyone’s cup of tea". Another social media user called them ‘power couple’. Meanwhile, the comments section of Tejasswi’s post is also flooded with red heart emojis.

Karan and Tejasswi often comment on each other’s social media posts. Just a few days back, Karan also dropped a glimpse of his latest photoshoot when took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Lovvveee’ along with multiple heart eye emojis.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which also stars her Bigg Boss 15 co-star Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi also collaborated for a music video titled Barish Aaye Hai.

