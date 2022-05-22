Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Infidelity: ‘A Man Is Living in My House for 11 Months’

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been living separately for months now. The TV couple had parted ways after a very public ugly spat where Nisha accused Karan to be having an extramarital affair, and also showed her wounds that she alleged that Karan had inflicted. Now, in a recent interview, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor accused Nisha of infidelity.

In an interview with a news portal, as reported by ETimes, Karan Mehra claimed, “Even today a man is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person has been staying in my house. He has entered my house, leaving his wife and children." He further went on to add that the two have taken away his property, his car and his businesses.

Karan also said he misses his child, son Kavish. “I miss my child. As a father, it’s difficult when you are no longer able to talk. It’s difficult. But I have to prepare myself for the worst. Whenever we meet I will see. But my priority is to get my parents, brother out of it. They’ve got anticipatory bails. The High Court has put a stay on it. It was a win despite such big allegations," he said

Nisha Rawal, who recently participated in Lock Upp, had opened up about her relationship with Karan Mehra. Nisha, while revealing her secret in one episode had revealed that she had kissed another man while being married to Karan and had said, “My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him. But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of a lot of support and it was natural to get attracted. I got a lot of emotional support from him. There was a moment when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself."

In another instance, she recalled the time when Karan had told her about his extramarital affair and had told her that he was in love with another woman, as well as with her.

