Karan Mehra 'Desperately' Waits to Reunite With Son Kavish, Posts Adorable Throwback Video

TV actor Karan Mehra has been in the news ever since his wife Nisha Rawal accused him of domestic violence. Karan and Nisha are living separately following their ugly spat. Their son, Kavish Mehra is staying with his mother, Nisha. As everyone is celebrating the festival of colours with their loved ones, Karan is missing his son. Few hours ago, the TV actor on Instagram posted an emotional montage video of him and Kavish sharing an adorable father-son bond.

The video shared by Karan has various short clips of cute moments spent by him with his son, Kavish. In one of the clips, Kavish can be seen copying his father as he talks on the phone. Other clips give a glimpse of their outings. Captioning the video, Karan penned a heartfelt note for his son. “‘[Ungli] pakad kar zindagi ki [raah] par chal pade, par kuch samay k liye majboori ne raste alag kiye hain.’ Besabri se intezaar hai, jab hum dono phir ek saath hongey, zaroor hongey. Love and blessings to you my minion Kavish Mehra," Karan wrote on the post and added kiss and heart emojis.

Various fans showered love and support on Karan’s post and called Kavish cute and adorable. This isn’t the first time Karan is sharing such a post about his son. Earlier too, Karan took to his Instagram to share a throwback video of him with Kavish after 100 days of separation from him.

Karan is best known for playing the role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He and Nisha tied the knot in 2012. After being married for almost a decade, Nisha filed a case of domestic abuse against Karan on May 31 last year. Nisha took Kavish with him after the brawl. Currently, Nisha is a part of the OTT reality show, Lock Upp as a contestant.

