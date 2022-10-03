Karan Mehra Vs Nisha Rawal: YRKKH Fame Actor Says He Does Not Have Any Information About Son Kavish

Ever since the fallout with his wife Nisha Rawal, television actor Karan Mehra has often talked about missing his son Kavish. In a recent interview too, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame felt heartbroken as he talked about not knowing where his child had been for the previous year after his estranged wife Nisha Rawal accused him of domestic abuse.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the TV actor said, “I don’t have any information about my son. Nobody has any clue and my neighbour also does not see him. The frequency of them spotting my son has become zero this entire year because they don’t see him anywhere." Karan also shared that he is not sure about what his son is going through and hoped he will get to meet him soon.

Karan Mehra further stated that he last saw Kavish a day before Diwali last year, and that was when they talked for hardly 5 minutes. He also claimed that they have not communicated since then. “I just saw him for five minutes. After that, I have not seen him. There were court orders. ‘I cannot see him, I have threatened to kill him’," the 40-year-old actor said.

Karan also shared that he has decided to fight despite being under a lot of financial, physical, and mental pressure. “I am fighting alone. I stand alone today and fight all odds for my parents and my brother, my son. What kind of a father, brother, or son would I be if I do not fight for them?" He also clearly stated that his sole motive is to take son Kavish’s custody. “I think I should get my son’s custody because like I said, the environment is not okay for a child to see all this," Karan told Siddharth Kannan. “Kavish ko toh nikalna hi hai (I have to get Kavish out from there). It is my sole duty," he added.

For the unversed, Karan and Nisha had been married for over nine years before the former accused him of physical abuse and of having an extramarital affair in July 2021. Even though the actor denied the charge, he was arrested but was later granted bail. Since then, the two have been living separately.

