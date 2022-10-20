Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu's Pic With Vivan Bhatena's Child Viral Again

Call them the B-town’s cutest couple or maybe just the tag of monkey love. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Recently the couple treated their fans with some adorable pictures of their baby shower and broke the internet.

But that is not it, a picture, which was earlier posted by Karan Singh Grover on Instagram in 2019, has resurfaced. In the picture, Karan was seen with a baby in his lap and Bipasha beside him. While sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “It was so awesome meeting this gorgeous little angel today. Navya is the name." Karan was spotted wearing a black T-shirt with a black cap and Bipasha was wearing a Black floral print dress.

TV actors Vivan Bhatena and Karan Singh Grover have been good friends for a long time. Vivaan and his wife became parents after 14 years of marriage and on this happy occasion, Bipasha and Karan went to their house to congratulate the couple and posted this picture.

Karan and Bipasha married on April 30, 2016, and have been giving us big relationship goals ever since. The couple met while filming the film Alone, and they fell in love while working on it.

Karan had been married twice before meeting Bipasha. From 2008 until 2009, the Dil Mil Gaaye actor was married to actress Shraddha Nigam. Their marriage only lasted ten months. Karan later married prominent TV star, Jennifer Winget. They were married from 2012 to 2014 before they called it quits. Bipasha revealed to Pinkvilla that her parents were dubious of her marriage to Karan.

Karan’s two unsuccessful marriages put him in a difficult position when he was set to marry Bipasha. Hirak and Mamta Basu, Bipasha’s parents, were unsure about their daughter’s decision. But Bipasha was certain that she wanted to marry Karan, and she persuaded her parents that a failed marriage does not define a person.

