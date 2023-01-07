Karan Singh Grover Pens Sweet Birthday Note for Wife Bipasha Basu, She Says 'You're My Life's Biggest...'

The Bong beauty of Bollywood Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Bipasha entered Bollywood in 2001 with a negative role in the thriller Ajnabee, and since then, there’s no looking back for the versatile actress. Bipasha has taken over the cine world with her acting ability in films like Raaz, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best, Dhoom 2 and many more. The actress who is quite active on social media keeps on sharing its and bits of her life. The actress recently became a mom as the couple welcomed their baby girl Devi, and since she is celebrating her first birthday after the duo became parents, Karan Singh Grover has a special wish for her ‘sweet love.’

The Dill Mill Gayye star took to Instagram and pen a wholesome note for his wifey. He wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything! #monkeylove #loveyourself."

Advertisement

Soon after the post was shared, the Alone actress wrote, “You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi ❤️Thank you for loving me so much ❤️."

Scores of their fans chimed into the comments section to send birthday wishes to the actress. One of the fans wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful @bipashabasu wishing you all the love, happiness,blessings and abundance always," another added, “Best happy birthday ❤️." A third comment reads, “Happy Birthday Queen ❤️."

Advertisement

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl on November 12, 2022. She shared a picture of the baby’s feet with Bipasha and Karan’s hand underneath it. They also revealed that they’ve named their daughter: Devi Basu Singh Grover. Sharing the happy news, Bipasha wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Bipasha and Karan had previously revealed that they wanted a daughter. Speaking with Bombay Times in August, Bipasha revealed that she and Karan were praying that they were blessed with a baby girl.

Advertisement

“From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the news that their little one is on the way on August 16. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha surprised fans by unveiling her baby bump and revealed their family of two is now set to become a family of three.

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy had made headlines in 2018. However, Bipasha refuted the reports through a tweet at the time.

Read all the Latest Movies News here