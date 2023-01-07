Home » News » Movies » Karan Singh Grover Shares Steamy Pic With Bipasha Basu To Wish Her On Her Birthday, See Here

Karan Singh Grover Shares Steamy Pic With Bipasha Basu To Wish Her On Her Birthday, See Here

Bipasha Basu was showered with birthday love not only from Karan Singh Grover but from her friends in the industry as well.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 17:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Singh Grover wishes wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday.
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu turns 44 today. The diva started her career as a model and later ventured into acting. She is known for her performances in films like Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, Alone, Race, and Corporate, to name a few. Bipasha Basu, who embraced motherhood recently, is celebrating her birthday with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and their little daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. However, on her birthday, her friends from the film industry made sure to make the day extra special for her on social media.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a collage of her photos with the birthday girl and uploaded it on her Instagram Stories. She also added a small note saying, “Sending loads of love, good vibes, and duas your way, my darling! May this year bring you all that your heart desires".

Shilpa Shetty wishes Bipasha Basu on her birthday.

Malaika Arora dropped a photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bipsu", along with a heart and hug emoji. Malaika and Bipasha co-own the fashion brand - The Label Life.

Malaika Arora wishes Bipasha Basu on her birthday.

A doting husband, Karan Singh Grover posted a photo with his wife and penned an emotional note that read, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, and may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!"

Check out the post here-

Producer Ramesh Taurani uploaded a photo on Instagram Story with Bipasha Basu and wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Bipasha Basu. Have a great day and a blessed year". Producer Anand Pandit too wished the actress. He wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Bipasha! An amazing human being who has a beautiful soul. May you have a great year ahead!

On her birthday, Bipasha Basu expressed her gratitude for all the love and wishes. She posted an adorable video of the mother-daughter duo spending a lovely time together. Feeling blessed, she wrote a short and sweet note that read, “God gave me the best gift - My daughter, Devi, after my first best gift, the love of my life, my husband - Karan Singh Grover! Luckiest girl in the world."

first published: January 07, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 17:59 IST
