Karan Tacker Recalls Being Rejected for Being 'Too Good-Looking', 'To Launch a Starkid' | Exclusive

From Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai to Rang Badalti Odhani on TV and Special Ops on OTT, Karan Tacker has come a long way. Recently, he made his debut in the audio space with a podcast titled Droh. Currently streaming on Spotify, it is a thriller-fiction podcast to which Zayn Marie Khan has also lent her voice. However, does an actor hesitate while working on a podcast since the face isn’t visible? In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan shared that he is not hesitant about working in the audio space.

“No no, not at all. It’s quite the contrary. I think as an actor, for me, I love the idea that my voice could be out there and my voice could be so distinct that anyone would just listen to it and know that it’s Karan Tacker. For example, when you hear Mr Bachchan, you know it’s Amitabh Bachchan. Not comparing myself with him but that idea is quite fascinating. So no, it does feel like my face isn’t visible. People have seen enough of my face and that’s why if they don’t have to see it now, it’s okay," he said.

The 36-year-old actor also talked about his 13-year-long journey in the industry and mentioned that it was a ‘rocky’ ride for him. He also called himself an ‘actor by chance’ and said, “I never thought that I’ll be an actor. It happened by chance. Definitely, that fact that I have sustained in an industry for so many years that is so frivolous and is so fickle-minded, I think it’s quite an achievement."

On being asked why he calls himself an ‘actor by chance’, Karan revealed that he initially used to work with his father on their business. It was also after the great recession that their business suffered massive losses and he had to look for other opportunities. “I had a business with my father and because of the recession around 12 years back when the whole world went bankrupt, we as a small business went through the same process, after which I tried to tackle a few things to make some money. We were under massive debt. I remember applying to an airline, randomly giving out auditions, I thought ‘It’s okay let me just do whatever I can that can give me money’. One thing lead to another and I became an actor because one audition worked out and I started getting small advertisements," he told us.

Karan was also asked if he has ever faced rejections because of weird reasons. To this, the actor mentioned how he has often been told that he is ‘too good-looking’ for a role. “Industry is not very kind. The nature of the job is blatantly honest. There are times when you get pushed back. Maybe rightfully so. You’re not as good, as talented. It could be anything, but yes, it’s not been easy, it’s been rocky," Karan Tacker said.

“I have never been told to ‘correct’ something but what has always been a barrier for me is ‘you look too good for the part’. That has been a real challenge that I have been facing for a very long time. I have been told, ‘You are a good-looking guy so that’s the problem’ or they tell me ‘you are a fit guy, don’t be so fit’. Very superficial things," the actor added.

Karan said he finds such reasons hypocritical and explained how star kids are often launched on the basis of their looks. However, the actor also admitted that he cannot do anything about it and therefore his focus is only on his job.

“I find them quite hypocritical because I have realised that when you see people who come from film families, their entry into films is with their physicality. ‘Iske body acchi hai, iski shakal acchi hai, baal acche hai’. The idea is that. So I feel it’s quite hypocritical that to launch a starkid, you want the whole package but to find an actor, the package is the problem and then you are okay to accept those people. Even with the best bodies, they will be playing roles that do not require bodies, for example. If they look very good, you darken them up and make them look like small-town parts. Yes, there is a certain amount of hypocrisy. You just have to get over it and do your bit," he said.

