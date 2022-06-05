Karan V Grover, Poppy Jabbal Say ‘Marriage Was The Ideal Next Step': ‘We’ve Been Together For 10 Years’

TV actor Karan V Grover tied the knot with Poppy Jabbal, after being in a relationship with her for 10 years. The couple got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, on May 31, among close friends and family. In their recent interaction with ETimes, the Udaariyaan star shared that after bring in relationship for 10 years, getting married was the ‘next ideal step’ for them.

Karan shared the details of his wedding, and expressed his excitement saying,“The decision to get married was taken just a few weeks earlier. Since we love exploring the mountains and trek a lot, we found this beautiful place called Chail. It looked like the perfect destination to get married. We did not have any elaborate functions, it was a one-day affair. Our families were overjoyed because they have been wanting this for years."

Poppy talked about her life post the marriage saying, “We are wearing rings with our marriage date on them and though nothing has changed, it feels good that I am married to the man who has always showered love and affection on me and my family."

Over the past few years, Karan maintained that he had no plans to get married and believed that once you are committed to someone, marriage does not change it. However, he is finally a married man now. When asked about this, he said, “In my mind, I still maintain that once you are committed to someone, it is forever and since we were together for 10 years, the thought of marriage did not cross our minds. But during the pandemic, we were very concerned about our families. Secondly, I was shooting in Mohali for my TV show for a few months and later travelled to the UK, so we were in a long-distance relationship for a while. This prompted us to think whether we should give our relationship a permanent status. Also, we have been together for a long time now, so marriage was the ideal next step."

Poppy added, “A few months back, my father was a little unwell and Karan was my biggest support. Karan is extremely loving and caring and I like that quality about him. More than anything, I have known him for a decade now, so marriage seemed ideal."

Speaking about the work front, Karan will be seen playing the lead in Sandiip Sikcand’s upcoming TV show Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain. The actor shared that he will start shooting for the show in Madh Island soon as his track in Udaariyaan is over.

When asked about their honeymoon plans, Karan said, “Our honeymoon will be in Goregoan at my residence in a high-rise building that has a beautiful skyline and oversees Mumbai buildings (laughs). Jokes apart, work will keep us busy for some time. Poppy will be travelling for her web show, but we do plan to have a wedding reception soon for our friends."

