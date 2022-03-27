Karan Wahi To Not Marry Girlfriend Uditi Singh Anytime Soon? Actor Reveals

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh’s relationship is no secret. The two have been dating each other for quite some time now. However, in a recent interview, Karan Wahi made it clear that marriage is not on the cards as of now.

On being asked about his relationship and wedding plans, the actor mentioned that there is nothing new to talk about. He further stated that marriage will be a private affair for him whenever it happens. He asserted that it will not be an ‘Instagram moment’ for him.

“There is nothing new to talk about in my relationship. And people keep asking me about my marriage, mujhe lagta hai pata nahi main kitna buddha ho gaya hoon. But I think the kind of space I am in, I have never ever said that I will not get married. For me, marriage is a very beautiful thing, I have friends who are married and happy. For me, marriage is not about a timeline ki ab tum itne saal ke ho gaye ho toh shaadi kar lo. I have friends who have gotten married at 25 and at 40 too. Whenever I get married it is going to be a very private affair for me. Marriage for me is a very private moment and not a very Instagram moment," Karan told Etimes.

For the unversed, Karan Wahi made his relationship with Uditi Singh official in January 2020. Back then, he dropped a picture of themselves on social media and wrote, “Waise toh Main kaaafi Sakht Launda hoon par isss baar main Pighal Gaya."

Later, Karan also talked about the same in an interview with SpotboyE and mentioned that he confirmed his relationship because he wanted to put an end to rumours. “I know that being an actor, I’m a public figure and anything that I do will become news. I introduced Uditi to the world because I wanted to calm down certain rumours that are afloat. Yes, I took my social media to tell the world that I am with somebody and I am in a happy space," Karan had said.

Karan Wahi is known for TV shows such as Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Remix, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja.

