Kardashian-Jenner Clan Defeat Blac Chyna in Defamation Trial, No Monetary Damages Awarded

The Kardashian-Jenner family were embroiled in a legal battle against Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. Chyna slapped matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with a defamation lawsuit and also mentioned that they had cost her USD 100 million by cancelling the second season of her reality TV show with Rob Kardashian, “Rob and Chyna."

According to People, jurors reached a decision and announced their verdict on Monday. The verdict was in favour of the Kardashian-Jenner family and they were cleared of all charges. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna. The trial stirred up violent events that occurred in the duration of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship. Chyna was accused of throwing a chair at (Rob) Kardashian’s car and confirmed by Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble who witnessed the event. In addition to this, she was also accused of choking Rob with an iPhone charger and holding a gun to his head.

Rob Kardashian testified on Wednesday and was overcome with emotion. He said, “I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behaviour towards my family, I was very vulnerable. I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place."

He continued, “It wasn’t a real type of love or we’d have been married. I didn’t want to be married to someone like that. It was a toxic relationship and nothing I’d want my daughter to see, or how I was raised or how my father raised me. It was a toxic relationship from day one." Kardashian and Chyna share five-year-old daughter, Dream.

After the trial, Blac Chyna left without a comment. Michael Rhodes, attorney for the Kardashians stated that “they’re happy to have this behind them", referring to the defendants. He further stated, “I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant." The Kardashians and Jenners were not present during the verdict as they jetted off to New York City for the Met Gala.

The trial lasted for two weeks in Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Los Angeles.

