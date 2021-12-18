Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora's Covid Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing Amid Omicron Scare: Report

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan tested positive for COVID-19 recently, days after they attended a get-together of sorts at Karan Johar’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Several of their contacts, including Kareena Kapoor’s house help, Seema Khan’s son, and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive.

If a recent report is to be believed then their Covid-19 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Their Covid-19 samples have been sent to the Kasturba hospital lab and the reports of the same are expected to come in the next few days, according to ETimes which has quoted a news portal’s report.

Earlier this week, Kareena confirmed her Covid-19 diagnosis and shared she isolated herself when she tested positive, adding that her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are “currently not showing any symptoms".

“Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," the actor wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

On the other hand, Karan Johar, his family members and staff tested negative for Covid-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan said, he tested himself twice to be safe. Karan had hosted a dinner at his Mumbai home on December 8 which was attended by Kareena and other celebs. There has been a huge criticism of the gathering being held amid the Omicron scare. In his statement, Karan Johar said that his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party" and denied that his home was a COVID “hotspot."

