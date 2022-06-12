Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor Are Upto Something 'Fishy' At Randhir Kapoor's Home; See Pics

Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor came together to have lunch with their father, actor Randhir Kapoor. The paparazzi spotted the sisters dressed in casual summer outfits for the afternoon with their family. Karisma has now taken us inside the lunch meeting.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a picture of the special lunch that was prepared for the family. The Kapoors were feasting on fish fry and some rice, among other dishes. She shared the picture of the dining table with the caption, “Something fishy."

Karisma then shared a picture with Kareena. In the picture, Kareena and Karisma were seen seated on the couch and posing for the camera. While Kareena had her trademark pout, Karisma posed with a straight face. She shared the picture with the caption, “Sunday." Neither Karisma nor Kareena’s children seemed to be present at the lunch date.

Kareena and Karisma often spend afternoons with Randhir Kapoor at his home in Bandra. However, Kareena has been busy with her latest projects lately. The actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha this year, alongside Aamir Khan. The trailer was released last month, showing the on-screen couple in a different avatar as compared to their previous movies together — Talash and 3 Idiots. The movie is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with this movie. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Apart from Kareena and Vijay Varma, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. The team has been shooting for the movie for a while now and a number of behind-the-scenes videos and pictures had surfaced online.

