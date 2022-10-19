Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput Have A Royal Common Interest and They Deserve The Crown For It

Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput might have not spoken about each other in public yet. But it seems like they share a few common interests. No, we are not talking about Shahid Kapoor here. On late Tuesday evening, Bebo and Mira were seen sharing their excitement over the return of The Crown.

Preparing to premiere its fifth season, The Crown recently released new posters of the Netflix series. The posters featured Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II standing in between Prince Charles played by Dominic West and Diana played by Elizabeth Debicki. The poster featured the release date as well.

Sharing the poster on their Instagram Stories, Kareena and Mira confessed they are excited about the new season. While Kareena shared the poster with a big heart emoji, Mira shared it with the caption, “Yessssss."

For the unversed, The Crown is a historical drama television series on Netflix which revolves around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The new season will be set in the 1990s, portraying the rocky relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. It was in 1992 that Diana and Charles separated after their marital problems became widely public. In 1996, their divorce came through. A year later, Diana passed away after a horrible car crash in Paris.

The Crown season 5 will be the first season to premiere after the death of Prince Philip (April 9, 2021) and Queen Elizabeth II, (September 8, 2022). The Crown season 5 will premiere on November 9.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Mira are busy with their respective work. Kareena is currently filming for her untitled film with Hansal Mehta in the UK. She is also co-producing the film with Ekta Kapoor. As for Mira, she recently appeared in an advertisement with Shahid Kapoor. The couple has been appearing in a few ads together lately.

