Kareena Kapoor Bonds with Jeh on Sets of ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’; See Arjun Kapoor’s Reaction

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her Netflix drama ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in Kalimpong. While the actress must be busy with her scenes, she often takes out time to treat her fans with glimpses from the sets. On Saturday, the Jab We Met actress shared another glimpse of Sujoy Ghosh’s film, but this time she has the best man with her! Yes, she has shared a cute picture of herself bonding with her younger son Jeh, and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

In the photo, we see is seen getting her hair styled as she sits in front of her little one, while Jeh looks back at her. Kareena looks uber cool in a purple shirt and blue denim pants. She rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers. The actress was seen seated in between her stylist and make-up artists, while she took care of her little munchkin. Kareena could be seen getting playful with her son as she made a cute face while talking to Jeh. It seems like the actress is a pro at multi-tasking, as she is aptly balancing her work life with personal life.

Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “double whammy!!😍😍Getting ready with the best man for company…♥️DAY-4-Kalimpong ⭐️#Devotionofsuspectx."

Seeing the cute photo, celebs showered love on Kareena and Jeh. Amrita Arora, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, Tanya Ghavri and other celebs began showering love on her and Jeh. Arjun Kapoor dropped a heart while Saba left a sweet comment on the photo.

The Devotion of Suspect X also stars Vijay Varma and is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work.

Talking about her debut, Kareena told Hindustan Times, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew." Kareena welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The project is yet to go on floors.

In a 2019 interview, Kareena, whose actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was the first mainstream Bollywood actor to make the OTT switch with Netflix’s Sacred Games, had said that she was keen on exploring the platform but hadn’t found anything interesting yet. “Saif is a brave actor and I don’t think there will be another Saif. After working for 25 years he turned it around with Sacred Games. His choices are different, be it Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji or web series. I have big shoes to fill in if I ever debut on a digital platform. But right now I have not got any OTT offers that are interesting," Kareena had said.

Meanwhile, her much-awaited comeback Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the silver screen on 11 August 2022. She will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for the film. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya.

