Bua Kareena Kapoor Can't Wait to Meet Alia-Ranbir's Baby, Says 'Can I Hold You, Raha Kapoor?'

Ever since the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl, fans were keenly waiting for the couple to announce their newborn’s name. Multiple media reports suggested that their baby girl’s name could be a tribute to Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor. On Thursday, November 25, the celebrity couple put all the speculations to rest by finally revealing their little munchkin’s name. As soon as the announcement was shared online, not only fans but a barrage of celebs responded to the special update, with Kareena Kapoor expressing that she cannot wait any longer to hold the newborn.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter’s name is Raha Kapoor. While sharing her excitement, aunt Kareena Kapoor stated, “Raha Kapoor, can I hold you? Can’t wait," along with a heart emoticon. Actress Priyanka Chopra commented, “God bless," while friend Anushka Ranjan called the newborn an “Angel Baby." Meanwhile, South diva Kajal Aggarwal said, “God bless beautiful Raha. Lots of love!" In addition to this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Soni Razdan, Shweta Bachchan, and Zoya Akhtar, were among the many who showered tremendous love on the couple.

What is the meaning of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby name?

Alia Bhatt also added who chose the name with its multiple meaning in different traditions. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings. Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss," reads the official announcement. While concluding the note, Alia Bhatt thanked the little munchkin for bringing their family to life. She continued, “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

The announcement was made with a blurry photograph of the couple holding their baby together alongside a customised jersey of her name hanging on the wall. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart Of Stone in her kitty. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next feature in Luv Ranjan’s next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

