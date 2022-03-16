Kareena Kapoor Confirms OTT Debut With Netflix Alongside Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat; Watch

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally making her web debut. The actress on Monday made the announcement of her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The project will also star OTT stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok fame. Sharing the news, Kareena wrote, “And so it begins… 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Thomas Kim."

Talking about her debut, Kareena told Hindustan Times, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew." Kareena welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The project is yet to go on floors.

In a 2019 interview, Kareena, whose actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was the first mainstream Bollywood actor to make the OTT switch with Netflix’s Sacred Games, had said that she was keen on exploring the platform but hadn’t found anything interesting yet. “Saif is a brave actor and I don’t think there will be another Saif. After working for 25 years he turned it around with Sacred Games. His choices are different, be it Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji or web series. I have big shoes to fill in if I ever debut on a digital platform. But right now I have not got any OTT offers that are interesting," Kareena had said.

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

