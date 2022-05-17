Kareena Kapoor Dons Apron In Leaked Pics From Devotion of Suspect X Sets; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Kalimpong, shooting for her new project titled The Devotion Of Suspect X. The project is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s 2005 book of the same name. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her off-set life. However, a new set of pictures seemingly revealed her look from the movie.

Shared by numerous fan accounts, Kareena was seen wearing a pair of denim pants and a formal shirt with an apron on top. Her hair was tied back into a pony and she was busy attending a call in the pictures. It is unclear if she was shooting a scene or if the pictures were from a behind-the-scenes moment.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the project is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel of the same name. The project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Previously, Kareena shared pictures with her co-stars on Instagram. The actress was seen teaching her co-actor Jaideep how to ace her iconic pout pose. While Jaideep could hardly match up to Kareena’s panache, the picture certainly gave us a glimpse into the dynamics of their professional relationship.

Kareena also revealed that her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, is giving her company on the sets. In a picture she shared a few days ago, she was seen getting ready for the shoot with her hair and make-up team while Jeh sat on a chair looking at his mother. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Kareena had mentioned in the caption, “Double whammy! Getting ready with the best man for company. Day 4, Kalimpong. Devotion Of Suspect X."

The Devotion of Suspect X has been adapted by a few filmmakers in the past. In Japan, the book was adapted into the movie titled Suspect X (2008). In Korea, the adaptation was called Perfect Number(2012). The Chinese adaptation was titled The Devotion of Suspect X.

Speaking with Variety, Kareena said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life."

