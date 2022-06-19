Kareena Kapoor Drops BTS Pics of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur On Sets of Devotion of Suspect X As Filming Wraps

Kareena Kapoor has wrapped the filming of her upcoming film that is based on The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film marks Kareena’s OTT debut. Kareena stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared that the film has wrapped and revealed that Saif Ali Khan and their older son Taimur Ali Khan had visited the sets of the film.

In one of the pictures, an adorable Taimur was seen posing with Sujoy and a poster of Bruce Lee’s The Game of Death poster. In another, Saif and Taimur joined Kareena to discuss what seemed to be a scene setup. In other pictures, Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay were seen posing with the cast and crew of the film.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I’m pretty sure the best film too Get ready @netflix_in… this one is."

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and sent her best wishes. “All the best Bhabs !!" she wrote. Priyanka Chopra, who also wrapped her series Citadel this weekend, also dropped a comment. She dropped a clapping and heart-eyed emoji.

Talking about her debut, Kareena told Hindustan Times, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew." Kareena welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The project is yet to go on floors."

Meanwhile, Kareena is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of south actor Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

