Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Day Off with Little Munchkin Jeh In A Park In Awwdorable Pics; Check Here

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her day off by playing with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and we are loving it! The Jab We Met actress who is currently in London shooting for her film took a day off from work and decided to spend it with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. On Wednesday evening, the actor shared a couple of adorable pictures of herself with her son Jeh from a park in London and it’s all things cute.

In the pictures which the Udta Punjab actress posted on Instagram, Jeh looks adorable in winter clothes and cute little boots paired with red overcoat, whereas, his mother looked gorgeous as usual in her winter look. However, Jeh, who looks amazed by the tall trees around him, has managed to not show his face in any of the pictures. In the snaps, Jeh can also be seen hugging and kissing one of the trees in the park. The pictures are super awwdorable and made us fall in love with Jeh all over again!

Along with the photos, Kareena wrote, “Kiss a tree… Be free… Fall with the love of my life. Day off from work… Loving it."

Check the post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of celebrity followers chimed into the comments section to drop heart emoticons. Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and scores of Bebo’s fans showered love on the mother-son duo.

Kareena Kapoor was in London until a few days ago for the shoot of her film, before she decided to return to India for her 10 years anniversary with her husband Saif Ali Khan and Diwali. At the time, the actor posted adorable pictures of herself with Saif Ali Khan on Instagram, marking her anniversary and wishing her husband, who doesn’t have an official account on the platform.

Talking about her work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was recently seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, will also be seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

