Kareena Kapoor Finds ‘World’s Best Tiramisu’ in Kalimpong, Shares Drool-worthy Pic

Currently away from home, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her much anticipated Netflix film in Kalimpong. The actress made sure to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts and give them all the glimpses of the shoot via social media. Apart from posing with the locals and her co-stars, Kareena revealed the precious find that she discovered in Kalimpong.

The whole world is well aware of Bebo’s love for food through her Instagram account. Keeping up with this trajectory, foodie Kareena has now found the “best tiramisu" in the world, about which she posted on Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture of her much-loved dessert, Kareena also informed her fans that she has travelled the world and tasted tiramisu from all over only to gorge on the best one in Kalimpong. While posting the photo of the dessert, Kareena wrote on the picture, “Travelled the world only to find the best tiramisu in Kalimpong," and ended it with a handful of heart-eye emoticons.

As much as she likes to stay clean with her diet, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress rarely overlooks her cravings for biryani, halwa, pizza, and fries among others.

Earlier, Kareena dropped a few fun BTS moments from the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s film on her Instagram account, wherein Bebo taught her co-star Jaideep Ahalawat “to do his toughest performance" and that was to “pout". The actress shared the picture of herself with Jaideep, in which both the actors can be seen holding the clapboard while pouting at the camera. She captioned the picture, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other."

The picture was earlier shared by the Paatal Lok actor, who in the caption wrote, “So much ‘devotion’ in learning how to pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably… Day 1 completed together and a long journey ahead with the one & only ‘The Bebo’, the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Sujoy Gosh’s upcoming project marks Kareena’s OTT debut. The film is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

