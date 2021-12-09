Kareena Kapoor Flashes K3g Inspired 'Gym Class Today' Sweatshirt to Celebrate 20 Years of the Film

On Wednesday, December 8, actress Kareena Kapoor teased the shutterbugs as she hid her face when they tried to click pictures. In a video that has been shared by paparazzo account on Instagram, Kareena is seen seated inside a car next to her sister, Karisma Kapoor and friend Amrita Arora. When paps tried clicking pictures of the actress, Kareena buried her face in a black sweatshirt and also held it up against the window as her car passed by the paparazzi, who were waiting to click her pictures. Karisma tried to take the hoodie down and Kareena laughed.

What caught everybody’s attention was the words written on the sweatshirt – ‘gym class today.’ Did the line ring any bell? Well, this line is from Kareena's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which will clock 20 years of its release this month. Kareena had come back from Karan Johar's K3G-themed party.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

As her car drove by, Kareena could not control her laughter, as she looked outside quickly and then again hid her face with her hair. However, towards the end of the video, she smiled at the paparazzi. Kareena was seen wearing a black and beige coloured top along with black pants and white sneakers for the night out. Karisma wore a black outfit, while Amrita was seen sporting an orange coloured jacket.

Though Kareena was teasing the paparazzi, netizens were disappointed with her behaviour.

The trio had also visited producer Rhea Kapoor's home on December 7 for an early Christmas party. Rhea had hosted a girls' night. The party was attended by Kareena, Karisma, Amrita, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora, and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania.

The guests had shared glimpses of their evening on their respective Instagram handles. Kareena, Malaika, Masaba had flooded pictures on their Instagram Stories from their night out. The girl gang was seen laughing, eating and posing together for the snaps.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.