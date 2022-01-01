Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Her Goofiest Side in New Year Pic, Funnily Asks Fans to 'Spray Safe'

Soha Ali Khan has shared a bunch of pictures from her New Year dinner with brother, Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. Soha shared a photo and mentioned that only 50 percent of her loved ones attended the dinner, indicating that no COVID-19 rules were flouted.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Soha wrote, “The last supper - of 2021. (at 50 percent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe." It shows Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor seated across the dinner table with a scrumptious spread. All of them are also seen wearing golden hats with ‘Happy New Year’ written on them. Kareena is dressed in a night suit and Soha in an orange kaftan dress.

In one of the pics, Kareena is pretending to spray sanitiser inside her nose. The actress later shared the goofy pic on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Spray safe! To no one losing their sense of smell and humour in 2022!"

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently informed fans that she recovered from coronavirus. Kareena, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.

“I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Kareena also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.

“The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," the actor concluded her statement.

Kareena shares two children — Taimur and Jeh — with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

