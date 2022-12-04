Kareena Kapoor Gives Epic Advice to Malaika Arora, Says 'Malla, Be Absolutely Full of Guts...'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Malaika Arora’s BFF, has given an epic advice to the latter. Ahead of the release of ‘Moving In With Malaika,’ Kareena has asked Malaika to let her guard down and take the plunge with her new OTT show.

Malaika is set to venture into the digital space with her own reality show which will feature unfiltered conversations. Her close friends and family members are praising and wishing luck to Malaika for her individuality and celebrating her confidence for being a part of a reality show.

Congratulating her on the show, Kareena said, “We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel." The actress further wishes Malaika saying, “Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because ‘No Guts, No Glory’."

Meanwhile, a new promo of Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving In with Malaika, dropped on Saturday evening and it features a witty Malaika Arora slamming those still hung up about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The promo begins with a sizzling Malaika getting out of a pool and setting our social media platforms on fire! But soon, we see a vulnerable Malaika talking to Farah Khan.

She and Farah speak about her way of announcing her new show. “I said yes," Farah revisited the announcement which had initially sparked rumours of her wedding with Arjun Kapoor. “I said yes to a show, Farah," Malaika said. “Whatever the world says…" she added, before flipping the bird. We then see one of Malaika’s best friends Kareena Kapoor praising her, calling her ‘witty’, ‘hot’, and ‘rock solid’ but she wondered if Malaika would drop her guard down during the show.

