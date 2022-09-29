Kareena Kapoor Gives Mid-Week Workout Motivation, Asks Fans ‘Have You Done Your Run?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to draw attention whenever she makes an appearance in public or posts updates on social media. Bebo is an avid social media user who frequently shares glimpses of her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actress posted a picture of her working out and encouraged fans to do the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of the treadmill’s digital display that showed her workout time, calories burnt and much more. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Good morning, almost week weekend”. She added, “chalo utho bhaago”. Kareena concluded by asking netizens, “have you done your run this morning? I have”. Take a look at the post below.

Whether it's pilates, yoga or kickboxing, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been dedicated to her fitness regimen. She also goes on to give a sneak peek of her working out through her Instagram handle. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor posted a video of herself and her husband Saif Ali Khan playing badminton at Pataudi Palace.

The video captured a lovely outside view of the Pataudi Palace. Sharing the video, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad. Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial. #Reels #ReelsInstagram #MondayMorning #ReelItFeelIt". Watch the video below.

As soon as Kareena shared the video online, several celebs, friends and fans went on to comment. While some thanked the couple for fitness inspiration, others commented on how adorable the duo looked. One of the users wrote, “the best reel on the internet”, while another wrote, “too beautiful”.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in a lead role. The actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s project, Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in lead roles. The project is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in 2023. She will also be a part of Rhea Kapoor’s next.

