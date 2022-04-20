Kareena Kapoor Glams Up, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor Dress Down For Babita's Birthday Lunch

The Kapoor family got another reason to reunite — Babita’s birthday bash. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were among the many family members who made their way to Randhir Kapoor’s house for Babita’s birthday lunch. The celebrations come almost a week after the stars were seen at Ranbir Kapoor’s house for Ranbir’s wedding celebration with Alia Bhatt.

In the pictures shared by the paparazzi on Wednesday, Kareena was seen decked up in a bright orange short dress with a sleek purse. She slipped into a pair of heels and tied her hair back into a bun. The Laal Singh Chaddha star completed her OOTD with a pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, Karisma opted for a casual look, opting for a colourful kurta-pyjama. She also tied her hair back into a bun and completed her look with a pair of shades. Saif too also opted for a comfy T-shirt with a pair of denims. Neetu Kapoor made a stylish appearance in a pair of black and an oversized T-shirt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared posts wishing Babita. Kareena dropped a throwback picture of her mother Babita Kapoor and sent her birthday wishes. “Happy birthday Mothership ♥️My Maa♥️ #No beauty like Mamma‘s" she wrote and followed by cake emojis.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Even Malaika Arora wrote, “Wat a beautiful pic ❤️ Happy birthday dearest Babita aunty." Maheep Kapoor and Saba Pataudi among others also sent wishes to Babita Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with her mother and penned down a heartwarming note on her birthday. “Tum Jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai arzu. that’s what we wish for everyday…The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita" our Mama Circa - Farz 1967 #75thbirthday #mamalove #happybirthday," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.