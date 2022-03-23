Kareena Kapoor Gorges on 'Moong Dal Ka Halwa' After Biryani; Saba Pataudi Says 'You're a Riot'

It is no secret that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan loves food. In her last two Instagram Reels, the actress shared glimpses of her lunchtime on set. On Tuesday, the actress and her team were tucking in delicious Biryani. At the end of the Instagram Reel, Kareena mentioned that the next day she would bring Moong Dal ka halwa. Keeping her word, Kareena’s latest Instagram Reel showed her relishing the taste of the Indian dessert. The Reel featured Kareena taking a spoonful of halwa while Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee played in the background.

As Kareena indulged in the delish halwa we almost believed it was a commercial for the dessert. Sharing the Reel on the social media platform, Kareena added in the caption, “As promised… halwa it is."

Fans and fellow celebrities also shared their reaction to Kareena’s latest foodie indulgence. Actress Tannaz Irani commented, “Omg this looks so delicious. Please send some."

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also complimented her as she wrote in the comments, “You’re a riot. Love you." Fashion designer Faraz Manan asked Kareena what would be the next item on her lunch menu as he commented, “What’s next Bebo."

A fan commented, “Khao khao, Kareena. Aur khao." Another fan complimented the actress for her honest and open love for food as they commented, “Keep it coming please. You are the most natural person I have come across."

In her previous Instagram Reel, Kareena introduced her virtual fans to her love for Biryani. The actress’ face lit up as she opened the lunch box and the aroma of steaming Biryani filled the air. Taking a helping of Biryani onto her plate, Kareena’s team members were also seen enjoying the food. Kareena also guaranteed that the lunch box would go back empty as everyone enjoyed the lunch.

Have you watched Kareena’s latest Instagram Reel?

