Kareena Kapoor, In Quarantine, Shares Emotional Post As She Misses Sons Taimur, Jeh

Actress Kareen Kapoor Khan, who is in self-isolation as she recovers from Covid-19, has shared an emotional message about missing her sons, Taimur and Jeh. She shared on Instagram how badly she is missing her children. She has cursed Coronavirus and she is constantly motivating herself to get through this difficult phase.

Kareen took to Instagram stories, on Friday, and wrote, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis)."

Kareena had, on Thursday, shared a picture of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan from the balcony of the room where she is quarantined. In the picture, Saif was seen standing on the terrace of the opposite building, drinking from a cup.

“Ok so we are still…in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! It’s lurking," she wrote as she shared picture of Saif in Instagram stories.

Earlier this week, Kareena and her friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a dinner party hosted by director and producer Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Two other guests at the dinner – Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, also tested positive.

Now, several of their contacts, including Kareena Kapoor’s house help, Seema Khan’s son and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive.

According to media reports, their Covid-19 samples have been sent for genome sequencing to Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital lab and the reports of the same are expected to come in the next few days.

Karan Johar, his family members and staff tested negative for Covid-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan said, he tested himself twice to be safe. Karan had hosted a dinner at his Mumbai home on December 8 which was attended by Kareena and other celebs. After facing huge criticism for holding gatherings amid the Omicron scare, Karan said that his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party" and denied that his home was a COVID “hotspot."

