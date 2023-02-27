Kareena Kapoor Is Completely Stunned By Zendaya's Black Gown for NAACP Awards; See Her Post

Zendaya recently attended the NAACP Image Awards in a stunning black and green dress. She was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (Euphoria) and Entertainer of the Year. Her appearance on the red carpet was absolutely a head-turner, and our Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan completely agrees with it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a 'fangirl' moment as she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of Zendaya from the event. Along with it, she wrote “Uff" with 5 stars. Zendya walked the red carpet in an exquisite black and green strapless vintage gown from the luxury fashion house of Versace. It featured a deep V-neckline, green details at the bust, a thigh-high slit and a train. See here:

The official page of the NAACP also shared a video of Zendaya with the caption, “No words.” Actress Gabrielle Dennis wrote, “Sis said y'all (you all) are going to get these effortless hair tosses and jaw-dropping lewks (looks).” Host-actress Claudia Jordan commented, “She is so damn fly and beautiful!” The internet too heaped praise on the actress in the comment section. One user wrote, “Oh! She is in her Oscar era y’all (you all)! Get ready!”

Zendaya too shared the video on her Instagram. Referring to fans complimenting her, Zendaya wrote in her caption, “SERVING SERVING SERVING” whoever you are, thank you…you made my night lol."

Previously, Zendaya scripted history at the Emmys, by becoming the youngest-ever two-time acting winner for her teen drama series Euphoria. She is the recipient of two Emmys in the same category for the drama series. For her exemplary work, she was also nominated for entertainer of the year at the NAACP award event.

Zendaya is known for her role as MJ in Tom Holland-fronted Spiderman and the TV series Euphoria. She was last seen in Bulgari: Unexpected Wonders. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the second instalment of the Dune series, which is based on a novel of the same name. She will be sharing the screen with Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson among others. Zendaya also has Luca Guadagnino directorial, Challengers in her pipeline.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan just finished shooting for Hansal Mehta&rsquo’s upcoming film. She will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh&rsquo’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has The Crew starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, in the pipeline.

