Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Fly to Maldives With Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, See Pics

It's holiday time for the Kapoor sisters as they are headed to the Maldives. On Monday, March 14, Kareena Kapoor, along with sons Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor was spotted flying off to the Maldives in a private plane. While Karishma was dressed in a white salwar-kurta, Kareena had put on a funky outfit with joggers, a baggy t-shirt, and a cap. Kareena’s little ones were looking smart in their casual outfits. In the clip, shared by a celebrity photographer, Karishma was seen pulling Jeh’s cheeks and fans were quick enough to notice Maasi’s love.

Now, all we can do is wait for their vacation pictures to surface online. The Maldives has been one popular spot for Bollywood stars and time and again, actors are seen enjoying their getaway on the island. From Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan – it looks like the majority of Bollywood stars are water babies.

Last year in September, Kareena was holidaying in the Maldives and looks like the actor hasn’t had enough of it. The actor had gone to the Island nation to celebrate husband Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. Though Saif was not spotted with her this time around, he would hopefully join his family thereafter completing his work commitments.

Recently, Kareena was in news for her television debut. The actor has turned a narrator for Colors TV's new show titled Spy Bahu, which will start airing on March 14 and will subsequently stream on Voot. The show has a female protagonist playing a spy, it has a vibe like Yash Chopra's movies that have eternal love stories. Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim will be playing the lead roles of Sejal and Yohan in the daily soap, and the show is being narrated by Kareena. Meanwhile, Kareena is also looking forward to the release of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

