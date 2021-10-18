Kareena Kapoor Khan All Set to Collaborate with Director Sujoy Ghosh: Report

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to collaborate with director Sujoy Ghosh, according to a report in Pinkvilla. Produced by Jay Shewakraman, the film which is touted to be a thriller, will go on the floors in February. A source was quoted as saying, “Kareena has been on the look-out for a good thriller for a while now and her hunt has finally come to an end with Sujoy’s next film. The two are all excited for this collaboration and looking forward to starting shooting for it from February. It will be shot at Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North East India over a period of two months."

Advertisement

Read: Kareena Kapoor Shows Off Her Swag In Multicoloured Athleisure Outfits, Take A Look

The source added, “While Kareena will be leading the cast, many more acclaimed actors have come on board the film. All key characters have been cast and the team is now expected to proceed towards the pre-production stage in the hills of North East," the source informed, adding further that it’s a cast full of acclaimed actors. “It has names who have won over the audience with their performance in the OTT world over the last 2 years."

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.