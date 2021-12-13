Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Test Positive for Covid-19, BMC Claims They Flouted Norms

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), both actresses had violated COVID norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests.

A tweet put out by ANI quoted the BMC claiming that Kareena and Amrita have tested positive for Covid-19. There is no official confirmation from Kareena or Amrita yet. The actresses are best friends and were spotted in several get-togethers recently.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were seen attending Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s party recently. The party was also attended by Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena’s manager and designer Masaba Gupta. Kareena had shared the picture on her Instagram story, with the caption, “One woman show. What a meal. GOLD. Thank you my darling Rhea #veeres for life." Rhea is also the producer of Kareena’s film, Veere Di Wedding.

She also attended a reunion party at Karan Johar’s residence recently, to celebrate 20 years of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The party was attended by Malaika, Alia Bhatt, Karisma, Amrita and Arjun Kapoor.

Kareena’s upcoming projects include Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, and Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Amrita’s sister Malaika Arora had tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020, and has been vocal about her recovery and its after-effects on social media and interviews.

