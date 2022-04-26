Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Enjoy Candle Light Dinner With Their ‘Best Crew’, Check Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has surely learned the art of ruling social media. Whether it is a wedding, Sunday with family, or a get-together, the actress never fails to drop love-filled pictures on her Instagram account. Recently, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her candlelight dinner with her loved ones. In the pictures, Bebo was seen twinning in white with her husband Saif Ali Khan. They were also joined by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

In the picture shared by Kareena, we can see them seated at a dinner table with lit candles. Kareena and Saif are also joined by their friends Saleem Siddiqui and Alexandra Galligan. The actor captioned it, “Best crew (red heart emoji)" and also tagged Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Alexandra.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Alexandra also took to social media and dropped an adorable picture of Kareena sitting with her younger son Jehangir aka Jeh. The mumma-son duo can be seen sitting in their pool-facing dining room. “An amazing amma #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan," the caption read.

Earlier on Monday, Saif and Kareena also attended the book launch event of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Later, Soha dropped a picture from the launch on Instagram and thanked her Bhai and Kareena. “Thank you Bhai and Kareena Kapoor for helping us launch it," a part of the caption read.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from this, she is ready to share the screen space with Vijay Varma for Netflix’s The Devotion of Suspect X. It is the adaptation of the Japanese novel, and it will also star Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan is creating waves in the tinsel town as he is gearing up for the remake of Vikram Vedha with the very talented Hrithik Roshan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.