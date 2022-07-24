Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma Congratulate Neeraj Chopra on His Win, Kangana Ranaut Calls Him 'Unstoppable'

India’s favorite javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made the nation proud once again as the athlete won a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship for India. He became the second Indian and the first Indian man to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after Anju Boby George. The reigning Olympic Champion threw a best of 88.13m. Social media has been filled with congratulatory wishes for Neeraj and fans netizen’s can’t stop praising him.

Not just netizens, the athlete has been receiving praises from Bollywood celebrities as well. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently returned from a trip with her family took to social media to write a congratulatory note for Neeraj. Taking to her Instagram Story section, Bebo shared a photo of Neeraj and added a couple of emojis to it.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma, too, shared a photo of Neeraj to congratulate him.

Calling Neeraj ‘unstoppable’ and the pride of India, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of videos of the athelete throwing his javelin.

Shershah actor Sidharth Malhotra, too, wasn’t behind in sharing his congratulatory message. Talking to Instagram, he congratulated him for winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2022. “More power to you," he wrote.

Neeraj Chopra, with a best throw of 88.13m, sealed a silver medal at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon (USA). The 24-year-old thus became only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at a world athletics championship. Anju won the long jump bronze at the 2003 Paris Worlds.

Chopra won the gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to become the first ever Indian to win a yellow metal at the Summer Games in a track and field event last year. Apart from that, he has also won gold at CWG (2018), Asian Games (2018) and U-20 world junior championships (2016).

