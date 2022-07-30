Kareena Breaks Silence On Rumours of Her 3rd Pregnancy; Akshay's Ram Setu In Legal Trouble

Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the rumour of her being pregnant for the third time. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the attitude of people to assume that an actress is pregnant simply when she puts on weight. Talking about it, she said, “What do you mean ‘is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?’ Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!"

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor On Rumours of Third Pregnancy: ‘Am I Some Machine?’

Advertisement

Even before its release, Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has landed in legal trouble. Recently, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter and accused the makers of ‘falsely portraying’ the Ram Setu issues in the movie. In his Tweet, Swamy mentioned that he will also be seeking compensation from the makers of the movie. Ram Setu revolves around an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Lands In Legal Trouble, Accused of ‘False Portrayal of Issues’

In a recent interview, Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya was asked if he would mind appearing on Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. To this, the actor said, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?" Interestingly, this comes just a few days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut on the chat show along with Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: After Samantha Prabhu’s Koffee Debut, Naga Chaitanya Wants To Appear On Karan Johar’s Show

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 44 crore. The flat is situated in the Juhu area and earlier belonged to actress Janhvi Kapoor. As reported by Hindustan Times, the flat is 14th 15th and 16th floors and is spread over 3,456 sq.ft. Not just this, the apartment also offers new owners i.e Rajkummar Rao 6 parking slots. Reportedly, the deal between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor was finalised in the Month of March this year. However, the registration work has been done on July 21.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai From Janhvi Kapoor For Rs 44 Cr

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns released in theatres on the 29th of July. On its opening day, the film collected Rs. 7.095 crores. Although it could not surpass the 10 crore mark, this is a decent number given the budget of the film. The film performed better in mass pockets, rather than in multiplex chains. The film was released a day after Sudeep Kiccha and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Vikrant Rona hit the theatres. However, the film has not faced much competition from the Pan India movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Collects Rs. 7.05 Crs on Day 1, Opens Better at Single Screens; Read Deets

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here