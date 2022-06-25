Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Sister Karisma Kapoor 'Pride of Family' on Birthday, Malaika Arora Showers Love

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 48th birthday today and social media is filled with wishes from industry friends and fans. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share an unseen childhood photo of the Dil to Paga Hai actress. Calling it her ‘most favourite photo’ she wrote, “To the pride of our family …❤️This is my most favourite picture of you ❤️Aaj Sab bolo Happy birthday to our LoLo♥️#just the best sister ever…@therealkarismakapoor"

Their industry colleagues and friends also took to the comment section to wish Karisma aka Lolo. Zoya Akhtar wrote, “How cute happy b Lolo ♥️" whereas Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday lolo ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Neha Dhupia. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi, too, showered love on her. She wrote, “Awww .. happy birthday lolo❤️"

Malaika Arora, Kareena and Karisma’s close friend, was also quick to wish the actress on her birthday. Malaika, who is in Paris to celebrate her beau Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, took to her Instagram Story section and shared a photo with Karisma. Along with it, she wrote, “It’s our lolo’s birthday…Happy Birthday our darling." She also shared a selfie of herself with the Kapoor sisters.

Karisma aka Lolo was a bonafide superstar whose songs and dance numbers would drive fans crazy. The vivacious actress used to be the reigning queen of Hindi cinema until she went on a hiatus. Having started her career at 17, the svelte star delivered blockbusters like Anari, Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and many more.

She will next be seen in the series Brown for which she is currently shooting.

