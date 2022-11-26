Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Get Over Her 'Poo' Dialogues from K3G, and Neither Can We

Karan Johar’s movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham was special in more ways than one. For one, it gave us the iconic character of Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has become an unforgettable part of pop culture. With her sassy dialogues and glamorous looks, Kareena inspired an entire generations of youngsters who still cannot get over the appeal of the character.

Poo’s one-liners are some of the most memorable dialogues of modern times in Bollywood, and always find a way to creep into our lives. The character seems to have been an extension of Kareena herself in real life, and she has proven that to be true with her demeanour more than once.

The actress once again reminded fans that she is the OG Poo by sharing a mirror selfie on Saturday with a dialogue from K3G. Kareena shared three selfies of her touching up her makeup as someone held a mirror and wrote, “Good looks… good looks… anddd… good looks… Ok bye."

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section, while some hailed Kareena as the queen. One fan wrote, “What??? Not only good looks but VERY GOOD LOOKS , EXCELLENT LOOKS." Another said, “I love youuuuuu……you’re my favoriteeeeee poooooo."

After wrapping up her project with Hansal Mehta in London, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a much-needed break. The actress, who recently returned to Mumbai, was seen enjoying her Friday night watching Harry Potter with her son Jeh. A few hours ago, Kareena dropped a glimpse of how her Friday night went on her Instagram stories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to mark her maiden production venture with Hansal Mehta’s untitled crime thriller. After making a comeback from her brief hiatus with Laal Singh Chaddha, now the actress has several films in her kitty. Kareena is gearing up to make her digital debut with The Crew, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Furthermore, she has a film helmed by Karan Johar, Takht, in her pipeline.

