Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels All Her Moods In BTS Pics from Dover That You Just Can't-Miss! Check Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her game ever since she made her acting debut. Even after completing two decades in the film industry, Kareena remains one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood. When it comes to her fashion game, she has always been considered an icon. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress strongly believes in following her heart, and it is even evident in the way she handles her social media. On Wednesday, the Jab We Met actress, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media channelled her different moods in BTS pics from the shooting of a film in Dover, and you just can’t miss them!

In the pictures, Kareena took her fans on a trip down memory lane as she shot for her new project. Kareena Kapoor can be seen in different moods from happy to goofy as she is all set to bring her magic to the silver screen after Laal Singh Chaddha. The Udta Punjab actress took to Instagram and shared a series of snaps from behind the camera while shooting for her next film with Hansal Mehta. It’s always a delight to see the Bollywood diva on the big screen. A couple of weeks ago, she jetted off to London to commence the shoot for her film.

Dropping the pictures, Kareena captioned, “Dover Diaries. United Kingdom 2022. Always a mood on set. @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures @mahana_films."

Checkout the pics here:

Fans showered love on the pics shared by Kareena and dropped adorable comments as they reacted to the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan went to UK with her baby boy Jeh and also spent some quality time with him. Making the most of her free time, the Angrezi Medium star decided to embrace the little things.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which was the official adaptation of Forrest Grump and failed to perform at the box office. But, it topped the list when it was released on the giant OTT platform.

Besides her project with director Hansal Mehta, the Bebo of Bollywood also has another project where she is going to adapt Keigo Higashino’s book Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. We can’t wait to see her on the screen.

