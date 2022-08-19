Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Geet, This Time on Amazon miniTV Show

Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai will have a new set of actors tackling the ‘accusations’ against them in the courtroom comedy series. This time, Laal Singh Chaddha’s star cast will be seen on the show.

Bollywood superstars respond to outrageous accusations while providing hilarious justifications for their “crimes" in the courtroom comedy drama. Varun Sharma shared a sneak peek from an episode where he played Kareena Kapoor’s attorney. Kareena is heard speaking her well-known dialogues while arguing her case in the most recent episode.

While sharing the video on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Sikha nahi raha tha, main toh sirf bata raha tha! Ab aap itna keh hi rahe ho toh rukk jaata hoon." That meant “I wasn’t preaching, I was just saying. Now since you are asking me to stay, I will."

Kareena can be seen going through a stack of documents while wearing a white pantsuit. She can be seen complaining that she has been given “tareekh pe tareekh" in the case but has not received justice. Varun, who is in the role of her lawyer, says, “How will you get justice when you are always busy when called to court, sometimes you are at the parlour, sometimes you have an appointment with a designer."

Kareena responds with one of our favourite movie dialogues, Jab We Met. She says, “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak." Varun says since he is not needed anymore, he quits, leaving Kareena helpless and calling for help.

