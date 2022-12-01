Kareena Kapoor Khan Chases Taimur As He Runs Away From Her; Watch Cutest Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are undoubtedly one of the cutest mother-son duos. They are often spotted together and never fail to win hearts with their adorable moments. However, a video has now surfaced on social media which is the cutest of all and will definitely cheer you up. In the viral clip, Taimur can be seen running in haste after getting off their car. His mother, Kareena can be seen running behind, chasing him. Taimur can also be spotted turning behind and checking if his mother was after him.

The actress and her son were seen sporting their casual looks. Kareena wore a white t-shirt and black yoga pants. She layered her look with a blue and white shirt. On the other hand, Taimur looked cutest in a blue t-shirt paired with dark blue shorts and black shoes.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans reacted to it and called it ‘cutest’. While one of the fans wrote, “Mother and son both are cute," others dropped red heart emojis.

Whether it is Taimur or Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kids are undoubtedly paps’ favourite and are often snapped. snapped. In August this year, the Laal Singh Chadha actress talked about the same an shared that even though she doesn’t stop the paparazzi from clicking pictures, they should understand where to draw the line.

“As much as they should learn to respect us, I can’t constantly keep telling them the same thing. And I think they should also have a certain kind of respect, as we give them a lot of respect. I’m not stopping them from taking any pictures of my kids. So they should understand there is also a line that has to be drawn," she told E-Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

