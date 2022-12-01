Home » News » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Khan Chases Taimur As He Runs Away From Her; Watch Cutest Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan Chases Taimur As He Runs Away From Her; Watch Cutest Video

In the viral video, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her elder son Taimur were seen sporting their casual looks.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 18:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur if often clicked by the paparazzi. (Photo: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur if often clicked by the paparazzi. (Photo: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are undoubtedly one of the cutest mother-son duos. They are often spotted together and never fail to win hearts with their adorable moments. However, a video has now surfaced on social media which is the cutest of all and will definitely cheer you up. In the viral clip, Taimur can be seen running in haste after getting off their car. His mother, Kareena can be seen running behind, chasing him. Taimur can also be spotted turning behind and checking if his mother was after him.

The actress and her son were seen sporting their casual looks. Kareena wore a white t-shirt and black yoga pants. She layered her look with a blue and white shirt. On the other hand, Taimur looked cutest in a blue t-shirt paired with dark blue shorts and black shoes.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared, several fans reacted to it and called it ‘cutest’. While one of the fans wrote, “Mother and son both are cute," others dropped red heart emojis.

RELATED NEWS

Whether it is Taimur or Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kids are undoubtedly paps’ favourite and are often snapped. snapped. In August this year, the Laal Singh Chadha actress talked about the same an shared that even though she doesn’t stop the paparazzi from clicking pictures, they should understand where to draw the line.

“As much as they should learn to respect us, I can’t constantly keep telling them the same thing. And I think they should also have a certain kind of respect, as we give them a lot of respect. I’m not stopping them from taking any pictures of my kids. So they should understand there is also a line that has to be drawn," she told E-Times.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 01, 2022, 18:47 IST
last updated: December 01, 2022, 18:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red