Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Uber Cool Look In White Hoodie and Track Pants; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is famous for her top-notch fashion game. From casual outfits to haute couture, she slays it all. Recently, she was spotted by the paparazzi in front of her father’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked dapper in her neutral tone ensemble. Wearing a white hoodie and chic track pants, Kareena sported neutral-colored heels which added an oomph factor to her otherwise casual outfit. She accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a smartwatch. While she looks stellar in the outfit, her gorgeous nude-colored Hermès iconic Birkin bag stole the limelight.

Kareena is reportedly known to have a closet full of expensive bags, including Gucci, Givenchy, Chanel, and Fendi, among others. She has previously been spotted with different Hermès Birkin bags. From Hollywood to Bollywood, every celebrity, elite business entrepreneur, and socialite carries the Birkin which is the ultimate global symbol of wealth and status.

Recently, Kareena shut all rumors after her fans speculated about a possible third pregnancy. She uploaded a story on Instagram and wrote, “It’s the pasta and wine guys. Calm down. I am not pregnant. Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country".

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh in the lead. Laal Singh Chadha is also south superstar Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s first Bollywood project and his fans are eagerly waiting for him. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

