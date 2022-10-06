Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Midnight Preparation for Hansal Mehta's Next, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the shooting of her next project with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The actress recently jetted off to London and last night, she shared a photo giving a glimpse of her preparation for the film. In the mirror selfie, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress can be seen getting her hair done. Bebo can be seen donning a black dress.

Dropping the photo on her Instagram story section, Kareena wrote, " Getting ready for Day 1 Tom…" and tagged Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor.

Take a look at her post:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qn9jxw4i-I0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Meanwhile, reports state that there will be no hero in this Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. The 42-year-old actress will play the solo lead character in this yet-to-be-titled film, which is touted to be a murder mystery. Kareena had also spilt the beans about her role in the film during a recent media interaction. The actress revealed that she will essay the character of a detective and rookie cop in the film. According to Kareena, she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in the much-anticipated murder mystery film.

The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan which was directed by Advait Chandan. She essayed the role of Rupa D’souza in this romantic drama. Laal Singh Chaddha was not received well by the masses, which led to the film’s failure at the box office. Besides Kareena, the Bollywood film, which is the remake of Forrest Gump, also starred Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in lead roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. This untitled film is jointly produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Boundscript and Kross Pictures.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here